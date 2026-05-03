Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioned the Devendra Fadnavis government over the rape and murder of a 4-year-old in Pune, alleging the state is 'tarnished by atrocities'. Fadnavis and BJP leaders defended the government's record.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday questioned the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government over the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Pune by a 65-year-old man, asking, "Where are they taking Maharashtra?"

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'Maharashtra Tarnished by Atrocities'

Speaking with the media, he expressed stern criticism towards the heinous crime and alleged that the state has been "tarnished by atrocities", noting that multiple such incidents have occured in two days in the state.

He added that while the law will take action, the loss is irreparable.

"I am very, very distressed. There is anger, too. Before the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had given a slogan--Where have you taken Maharashtra? Where are they taking Maharashtra? It's being tarnished by atrocities, by rapes, by thefts, and by corruption. Immorality... It's being tarnished by people who create hatred. I didn't understand this... why like this? What values does Maharashtra have? We take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. May 1st was Maharashtra Day. Today is the 2nd. Within two days, so many incidents have occurred, and even four days before that, another incident happened. They killed a child like that," he said.

"The law will take action, of course, but what then? My child is gone, right? Think as if it was your own child, then you will realise what the pain is. It feels very bad," he added.

'They Should Be Ashamed'

Further responding to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' remarks against the opposition, Sawant expressed disappointment and said that fingers will naturally be pointed at the government.

Questioning "who gives a clean chit" in different cases, the UBT MP said that the government should not politicise the matter. "They should be ashamed. They should be ashamed. What criticism are you talking about? Criticism, harassment, counter-attack... these words shouldn't even be used here. Everyone... everyone should feel bad. Now you are the ruler, so fingers will definitely be pointed at the king. Especially when the police are in your hands, fingers will be pointed there. So many cases come to light, who gives the "clean chit," brother? Who gives the clean chit? Understand who the ones giving clean chits are. That's why people point fingers, right? What counter-attack? Is this a political matter? They should be ashamed. They should feel regret," he argued.

BJP Hits Back at Opposition

On the other hand, BJP MP Ajit Gopchade defended the CM and said that the opposition "can't see the development of the state." He further assured strict punishment against the "condemnable" crime.

"We know to what extent the opposition goes. They can't see the development of the state and policies of Devendra Fadnavis and how he took the state forward... The accused will get a strict punishment but our state is moving ahead at a great pace under the leadership of CM Devendra Fadnavis... If the opposition holds the views it does, it must visit West Bengal... This incident is condemnable and they will get strict punishment," he said.

The remarks come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back at the opposition's criticism of the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl near Nasrapur in Pune district of the State, calling out their "failure" to introspect on their own conduct during their tenure.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said it was a "laughable matter" that people who are involved in the "cash for transfer" scandal are attempting to "lecture" the government. "Opposition is that they never introspect or look into their own conduct. They fail to acknowledge what transpired during their own tenure. If people involved in 'cash-for-transfers' scandals attempt to lecture us, it would truly be a laughable matter," said Fadnavis.

Details of the Pune Crime

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune district. The police said that the accused has two similar cases against him, as per Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child. (ANI)