Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results

    The INDI Alliance narrowly missed a majority in the recent Lok Sabha elections due to early missteps. Leadership confusion and internal rifts led to key parties like JDU and TMC exiting. Contentious seat allocation and fragmented campaigns further weakened their efforts. Rectifying these issues might have changed the election outcome.

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    The INDI Alliance, a coalition formed to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, narrowly missed achieving a majority. Analysts suggest that the alliance could have emerged victorious if certain early missteps had been avoided.

    One major issue was the confusion surrounding the leadership of the INDI Alliance. Initially, it was unclear who would lead the coalition, leading to internal competition among key parties such as the Congress, JDU, TMC, NCP, DMK, and AAP. This lack of clarity widened internal rifts, causing the Nitish Kumar-led JDU to leave the alliance and rejoin the NDA. Similarly, Mamata Banerjee's TMC exited the INDI Alliance in Bengal.

    Seat allocation also became a point of contention. Some major parties opted to contest independently in their states while remaining part of the alliance only at the national level. This fragmented approach hindered the India Alliance's ability to mount a cohesive and large-scale campaign during the elections.

    Due to these organizational issues, the INDI Alliance failed to mobilize the expected level of electoral struggle, resulting in them falling just short of the majority. If these initial errors had been rectified, the outcome might have been different for the coalition.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok sabha election 2024 results pm modi foreign media reactions anr

    Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results: BJP's Piyush Goyal wins Mumbai North seat with margin of 3,57,608 votes

    Lok Sabha Elections Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here snt

    Stage set for NDA 3.0, PM Modi's 3rd term despite INDIA Bloc's big gains; state-wise results, voter share here

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after Lok Sabha election 2024 results anr

    'In 3rd term, India will write chapter of big decisions...' PM Modi in his first address after LS poll results

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here AJR

    Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check constituency-wise winners list here

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on June 5: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    CNG price on June 5: How much it costs in your city?

    Petrol, Diesel rates on June 05 after LS results: Check citywise rates vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices on June 5 after LS results: Check citywise rates

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media RKK

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Lok sabha election 2024 results pm modi foreign media reactions anr

    Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6,7 due to maintenance work vkp

    Bengaluru: Cauvery water supply to be halted on June 6,7 due to maintenance work

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon