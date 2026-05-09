BJP's Dilip Jaiswal says West Bengal is creating history with Suvendu Adhikari as CM, promising a 'new Bengal' under PM Modi. Adhikari is set to be sworn in after BJP's massive victory, defeating Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency.

BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday said that West Bengal was "about to create history" as Suvendu Adhikari prepares to take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal expressed confidence that the BJP government in West Bengal would work towards fulfilling the vision of a "new Bengal" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "West Bengal is about to create history. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP government will fulfil the vision of a new Bengal," Jaiswal said.

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Meanwhile, artists were seen performing Bengali folk songs at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government.

Suvendu Adhikari named CM-designate

BJP leaders extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

Historic win for BJP in West Bengal

Suvendu is all set to be the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal after the party recorded a thumping victory in the Legislative Assembly elections, securing 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state.

Senior BJP leaders to attend swearing-in

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata on Friday to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)