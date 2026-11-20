West Bengal reviews preparedness for Cyclone Akvan while Odisha faces severe waterlogging in Berhampur. Fire department teams are actively conducting dewatering operations across numerous locations to assist residents and mitigate flood impact.

West Bengal Prepared for Cyclone Akvan as Odisha Battles Waterlogging

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday chaired a meeting at Nabanna with the Chief Secretary, officials from relevant departments and administrative heads of districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Akvan to review the state’s preparedness. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the state government is on alert and prepared to tackle the potential impact of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone Akvan has caused severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Berhampur in Odisha, including Gajapati Nagar, Nilachal Nagar, Jayaprakash Nagar and Jaleswar Vihar. Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi said fire department teams were carrying out dewatering operations at several locations using high-capacity pumps. “Yesterday, water was drained from 10 locations in Berhampur city using high-capacity pumps. Today, water is being drained from approximately 30 locations, including areas in Berhampur city, the bus stand and market area in Digapahandi block, as well as in Aska and Buguda, using high-capacity pumps. In many places, the water level has now receded,” Majhi said. He further said fire department teams had been deployed at 35 locations to address waterlogging and assist people in affected areas. “At 35 locations, fire teams have been deployed. We are doing dewatering. Our teams are in the field to solve the problem,” he said. (ANI)