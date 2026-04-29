TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur accused the BJP and the Election Commission of doing 'tandav' in West Bengal during the second phase of polling. She alleged money distribution and threats by Central Forces against TMC leaders in North 24 Parganas.

TMC MP Accuses BJP, EC of 'Tandav' in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur on Wednesday cast her vote at a polling booth in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas, while saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Election Commission of India, is doing "tandav" as polling for the second phase continues across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters after polling, Rajya Sabha MP alleged that money was distributed in the Bagda constituency. "Last night, I got a call over a complaint against me in the Election Commission that I was distributing money in the Bagda constituency. But I was at my own home. Central Forces personnel threatened several leaders to not leave their houses to cast a vote. This is the first time such a thing has happened. BJP with the Election Commission is doing 'tandav' in West Bengal. We had never seen such a thing before. The public will make it clear what they want," the TMC MP said.

Furthermore, Union Minister of State (MoS) and Bangaon Lok Sabha MP Shantanu Thakur on Wednesday cast his vote at booth number 43 in Thakurnagar of North 24 Parganas district.

Over 61% Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent till 1 pm today, as polling is underway for 142 Assembly seats in the second phase of the state elections.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Hooghly topped the districts with a turnout of 64.57 per cent, followed by Howrah at 60.68 per cent. Kolkata North recorded 60.18 per cent polling, while Kolkata South registered 57.73 per cent turnout during the same period. Nadia also saw a significant participation, recording a voter turnout of 61.41 per cent till 1 pm.

Second Phase a 'Litmus Test' for TMC, BJP

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata. The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The total electorate is around 3.21 crore, with 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women and 792 transgender voters.1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

While 142 seats are up for grabs, all eyes are on the 'Big Five' urban contests. Apart from the high-stakes seat of Bhabanipur, Tollyganj, the heart of the Bengali film industry, is a high-profile, star-studded battle.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)