Preparations for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls are underway in Bankura. Polling parties are collecting EVMs and using a new 'ECI Net' app for smooth operations. The first phase for 152 constituencies is on April 23.

Preparations for the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on April 23, are underway in Bankura district. Polling parties stationed at Bankura University are engaged in collecting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials ahead of voting for Bankura and Chhatna Assembly constituencies. The distribution process is being carried out under the tight supervision of the district administration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Election Preparations and Technology

Speaking to ANI, Keshav Sinha Mohapatra, Second Polling Officer, said that the "ECI Net" application has been introduced for polling officials to facilitate smooth communication and access to booth-related information. "All polling parties are arriving here to collect EVMs and then dispatch for respective polling centres. An app, ECI Net, available to polling officials provides all information regarding polling booths," he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the district administration set up an Integrated Control Room at the District Headquarters for monitoring poll-related activities and ensuring smooth coordination during the electoral process.

Phase One Campaign Overview

Meanwhile, campaigning for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, with political parties intensifying their outreach in the 152 constituencies going to polls on April 23. A total of 1,478 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

The poll battle saw sharp exchanges between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Congress and CPI-M, who had allied in the last assembly polls, are fighting separately. BJP repeatedly raised the issue of infiltrators, law and order situation and fear among sections of voters, while Trinamool Congress sought to portray it as "anti-Bengali". The BJP has also promised the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations and has made promises for women, youth and farmers. Other parties also made a slew of promises.

Key Candidates in the Fray

Prominent Trinamool Congress candidates in the fray include Goutam Deb from Siliguri, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Firhad Hakim from Kolkata Port area and Pabitra Kar from Nandigram. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is contesting from his stronghold Nandigram and is challenging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. Key BJP faces in the first phase also include Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga (SC) and former state president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar

From the Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is contesting from Baharampur, Mausam Noor from Malatipur, and Mrinmoy Sarkar from Alipurduars.

Election Schedule

Polling for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)