Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election vote counting, BJP candidates Sital Kapat and Purnima Chakraborty offered prayers at temples, expressing confidence in their party's victory and a future for the state under PM Modi.

BJP Candidates Seek Blessings Ahead of Vote Count

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Ghatal Assembly Constituency, Sital Kapat, offered prayers at the Vishalakshi Temple in Paschim Medinipur on Sunday. The visit comes ahead of the vote counting for the 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

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BJP candidate Sital Kapat, while speaking to ANI, said, "We are praying for the future of West Bengal... We want to protect West Bengal, its women and develop the state under the leadership of PM Modi..."

Meanwhile, with vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections 2026 approaching, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates across key constituencies were seen offering prayers at temples, seeking divine blessings ahead of the crucial electoral outcome.

Kolkata Candidate Confident of Victory

In Kolkata, BJP candidate from the Shyampukur Assembly constituency, Purnima Chakraborty, visited the Shri Durgeshwar Mahadev (Mota Mahadev) Temple, where she offered prayers and expressed confidence in her party's performance. "The people have already blessed us. We will also receive the blessings of God. Tomorrow, 'Dharma' will triumph; it will be the victory of Bengal's people, Bengal's culture, the youth, and the mothers. I came here today to seek the blessings of God... TMC is losing, and out of fear of defeat, they are resorting to all sorts of propaganda. On May 4, the lotus flower will bloom here, and a BJP government is coming to power. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Bengal is going to move forward," Chakraborty told ANI.

Security Heightened Across Kolkata

On Sunday, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata ahead of the result day. Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others.

Apart from managing the security of strongrooms, the security was also increased outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office and the Falta assembly constituency, where locals protested alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders on Saturday.

Polling across 294 constituencies in West Bengal was held on April 23 and 29, respectively, with counting set to take place on May 4. (ANI)