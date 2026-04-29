The ECI announced that 700 CAPF companies will remain in West Bengal post-polling to maintain law and order. For phase two of the 2026 Assembly polls, 2,400 companies were deployed with extensive security measures at polling stations.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said that 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed in West Bengal after the completion of polling today to maintain law and order until further orders

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Massive Security for Phase Two Elections

This follows the ECI's deployment plan for the CAPF in the State, issued on March 19, in view of the Assembly elections 2026.

According to Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, 2,400 companies of CAPF were deployed in the State during the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. "The final preparation is good. We are prepared to host phase two of the elections tomorrow in 41,001 polling stations across eight districts in South Bengal. Almost 2,400 companies of CAPF are being deployed to maintain peace and law and order, and also to ensure the security of the voters. We are prepared for the worst. While we believe that the planning which has gone into phase two will bear fruit in the form of a peaceful second phase, we are prepared to face any law and order issue," Gupta told ANI.

Advanced Security Measures

Further, speaking on the security arrangements, he said that some contingents will be equipped with body cameras, while all strong room complexes will be guarded by CAPF personnel as per defined security protocols. "CCTV cameras have been installed at the entry points of strong rooms, and the footage will be accessible to candidates and their agents," he said.

Gupta further noted that each polling booth will be manned by four security personnel. "At least two webcams have been installed at every booth--one inside and one outside," he added.

Political Significance and Results

The second phase of the polling in West Bengal is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moves into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.

The main fight in West Bengal in the 2026 elections is between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. (ANI)