West Bengal Police, under DGP Rajeev Kumar, has formed a special AI Cell to improve efficiency and transparency. Led by an ADG, it will formulate AI strategy, identify use cases, and oversee the integration of emerging tech into policing practices.

The West Bengal Police plans to form a special AI Cell with expertise in skills that will help officers in their transparency policy formation, strategy, and decision-making within the force. DGP Rajeev Kumar issued an order to integrate an AI Cell into policing practices. The special AI Cell will be led by an Additional Director General (ADG)-rank officer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Establishment and Mandate

To promote the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related emerging technologies for enhancing efficiency, transparency, and service delivery, it has been decided to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cell within the West Bengal Police Directorate, effective immediately.

Key Functions of the AI Cell

There are several key Functions of the AI Cell, which are as follows: the AI Cell shall serve as the nodal unit for all matters related to the introduction and integration. And the governance of Artificial Intelligence in the organisation. Its key functions shall include policy formulation and Strategy Development. Formulate and periodically update the Al Strategy and Implementation Framework for the organisation. Similar to the Identification and Implementation of AI Use Cases, such as identifying functions, processes, or services where AI-based solutions can enhance efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making.

Facilitate the design, development, and deployment of pilot AI projects in coordination with the concerned branches of the Police Directorate. The cell may co-opt additional experts and resource persons for furthering its objectives.

Operational Framework and Oversight

The Al Cell shall function under the administrative control of Rajeev Kumar, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal. The Cell shall meet at least once every two weeks, or as required, to review progress and approve new initiatives in a transparent manner. A consolidated report on Al-related activities shall be submitted to the competent authority every six months. The Al Cell shall be based at the West Bengal Police Headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan, Kolkata. Necessary administrative, technical, and financial support shall be provided for its effective functioning, with full financial and administrative support from the state government.

Composition of the AI Cell

Chairperson

The composition of the Al Cell shall be under the Chairperson (An officer in the rank of Additional Director General of Police), who is responsible for Overall supervision and policy direction.

Member Secretary

Member Secretary (An officer in the rank of IGP/DIG/SP). He will follow up on coordination, documentation, and overall follow-up.

Technical Experts

Technical Expert(s), there are two experts in this position who are experienced and experts in their field, providing technical advice and evaluation support to the Cell.