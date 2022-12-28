Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal: PM Modi to inaugurate Joka-Taratala segment of Kolkata Metro on December 30; check details

    PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the much-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joke-Esplanade metro project from the Howrah station, according to the Kolkata Metro officials. Last week, Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora inspected passenger amenities at various stations along the stretch. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kolkata Metro's Joka-Taratala metro corridor (Purple Line) on Friday, December 30, 2022. According to the Kolkata Metro officials, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the much-awaited Joka-Taratala stretch of the Joke-Esplanade metro project from the Howrah station. 

    The trial runs on this stretch have been ongoing since September. It received approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety to begin the commercial operation. Last week, Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora inspected passenger amenities at various stations along the stretch.

    The Joka-Taratala segment is connected to the Joka-Esplanade Metro Purple Line. There are six stations along this stretch, Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, and Taratala.

     

    The minimum fare will be Rs 5, and the maximum will be Rs 20 for commuting on this route. Travelling from Joka to Thakurpukur and Sakher Bazar will cost Rs 5. The fare from Joka to Behala Chowrasta and Behala Bazar is Rs 10. And travelling from Joka to Taratala will cost Rs 20.

    On Tourist smart cards, the Metro will provide a discount that will cost Rs 250 and require an Rs 80 security deposit. Cardholders can ride for free for three days. The second type of smart tourist card will cost Rs 550 with an initial deposit of Rs 80. This card provides five days of unlimited Metro rides.

    The Indian Railways has spent a total of Rs 2,477.25 crore to complete this project, with Rs 635 crore going towards the establishment of the Metro Car Depot at Joka. 

