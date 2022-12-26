Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on this dates; check details

    Pune Metro has been conducting trials of the communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and other technical tests, which the Pune people may find disruptions in the metro's daily operations.
     

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on December 27, 28; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Pune Metro has announced that services on the Vanaz-Garware College metro line will be suspended for two days starting on December 27 and 28, from morning 6:00 am to 2:00 pm in the afternoon, as signal testing work will be performed. 

     

    However, the Pune Metro's PCMC-Phugewadi line will operate as usual on both days from morning 8:00 am to evening 8:00 pm. 

    Pune Metro has been conducting trials of the communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and other technical tests, which the Pune people may find disruptions in the metro's daily operations.

    On December 20, metro services were suspended for commuters between the stretch of Garware College and the Vanaz Metro station. Due to the scheduled trials, MahaMetro said that similar blocks would be held as needed in the coming days.

    According to a government official, "The trial schedules have not yet been finalised. MahaMetro will announce the schedules before the trials to avoid any inconvenience to travellers. Announcements will be made at stations and also on social media platforms."

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
