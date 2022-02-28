West Bengal Municipal election result on March 2 for 108 civic bodies

In what is considered Bengal’s ‘mini-Assembly polls’ to elect 2,171 councillors across 108 municipalities, over 95 lakh voters in 20 districts exercised their franchise on Sunday.

The mega show of democracy has high stakes - both political and administrative as the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 result will be declared on March 2, 2022.

In what is considered Bengal’s ‘mini-Assembly polls’ to elect 2,171 councillors across 108 municipalities, over 95 lakh voters in 20 districts exercised their franchise on Sunday.

Currently, the Trinamool Congress rules the municipal corporations, and is contesting against BJP, CPI(M) led Left Front, and Congress.

The SEC said that voting is not being held for 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination and was declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the ruling TMC.

The municipal polls have been a matter of power-tussle for both – the TMC and the BJP. While the TMC has maintained its dominance in the recently held civic polls, the BJP, which emerged as the only opposition party in state Assembly polls held last year, is looking to rectify the faults at its grassroots level and further widen its support base. On the other hand, the CPI-M and the Congress are facing an existential crisis in the state after the 2021 Assembly poll drubbing and have pinned their revival hopes on the local polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is already ahead in the race with over 100 councillors elected unopposed. The TMC made a clean sweep in the civic polls to four municipal corporations in West Bengal — Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and Asansol — as per data available on the State Election Commission’s website.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people saying: “The election was held peacefully. The State Election Commission and administration played important roles to ensure people cast their votes. There was no trouble anywhere during polling.”