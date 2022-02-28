  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal Municipal election result on March 2 for 108 civic bodies

    In what is considered Bengal’s ‘mini-Assembly polls’ to elect 2,171 councillors across 108 municipalities, over 95 lakh voters in 20 districts exercised their franchise on Sunday.

    West Bengal Municipal election result on March 2 for 108 civic bodies-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The mega show of democracy has high stakes - both political and administrative as the West Bengal Municipal Election 2022 result will be declared on March 2, 2022.

    In what is considered Bengal’s ‘mini-Assembly polls’ to elect 2,171 councillors across 108 municipalities, over 95 lakh voters in 20 districts exercised their franchise on Sunday.

    Currently, the Trinamool Congress rules the municipal corporations, and is contesting against BJP, CPI(M) led Left Front, and Congress.

    The SEC said that voting is not being held for 103 wards as only one candidate each filed nomination and was declared uncontested winners. Nearly all of these wards were won by the ruling TMC.

    The municipal polls have been a matter of power-tussle for both – the TMC and the BJP. While the TMC has maintained its dominance in the recently held civic polls, the BJP, which emerged as the only opposition party in state Assembly polls held last year, is looking to rectify the faults at its grassroots level and further widen its support base. On the other hand, the CPI-M and the Congress are facing an existential crisis in the state after the 2021 Assembly poll drubbing and have pinned their revival hopes on the local polls.

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is already ahead in the race with over 100 councillors elected unopposed. The TMC made a clean sweep in the civic polls to four municipal corporations in West Bengal — Bidhannagar, Siliguri, Chandernagore and Asansol — as per data available on the State Election Commission’s website.

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the people saying: “The election was held peacefully. The State Election Commission and administration played important roles to ensure people cast their votes. There was no trouble anywhere during polling.”

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AWES Result 2022 likely to be declared on Feb 28; download link, steps to check-dnm

    AWES Result 2022 likely to be declared on Feb 28; download link, steps to check

    India extends ban on international flights until further orders - ADT

    India extends ban on international flights until further orders

    Prayers have no boundaries Delhi Gurudwara holds path for Indians in Ukraine gcw

    Prayers have no boundaries: Delhi Gurudwara holds 'path' for Indians in Ukraine

    Maharashtra Fire breaks out in apartment in Mumbai suburb, 8 fire engines rushed to spot-dnm

    Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in apartment in Mumbai suburb, 8 fire engines rushed to spot

    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him - ADT

    Tata vs Mistry case: SC to hear Cyrus Mistry's plea to expunge remarks against him

    Recent Stories

    Madhuri Dixit's make-up artist reveals some secrets about the actress RCB

    Madhuri Dixit's make-up artist reveals some secrets about the actress

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?-ayh

    WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?

    AWES Result 2022 likely to be declared on Feb 28; download link, steps to check-dnm

    AWES Result 2022 likely to be declared on Feb 28; download link, steps to check

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure 'Education for All' - vpn

    Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, a youth leader from J&K working to ensure ‘Education for All’

    India extends ban on international flights until further orders - ADT

    India extends ban on international flights until further orders

    Recent Videos

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on BFC victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Marco Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Icon