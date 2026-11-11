Administration officials in West Bengal's Falta demolished an illegal multi-storey building belonging to a Trinamool Congress leader after the owner failed to comply with legal notices, marking a significant outcome for local complainants.

Illegal Building Demolished in West Bengal

Falta (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): The administration on Wednesday began demolishing an illegal multi-storey building belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan in West Bengal's Falta.

BJP leader and complainant Bidhan Padui said the action was taken as part of the legal procedure after Khan allegedly failed to respond to a notice issued by the administration.

Political Reactions and Legal Context

Speaking on the demolition, Padui alleged that democracy had been suppressed in Falta since 2018 and said he had been fighting against what he described as tyranny through legal means. "Democracy has been crushed in Falta since 2018...we have been fighting against this tyranny for a long time now—not just since coming to power...we have taken the legal route against every illegal act by him," he said.

Padui said the administration had initiated the action after following due legal procedure and issuing a notice to Khan. "The administration has taken this step as part of the legal procedure against him. He was given a notice, but he did not pay heed. Now, the law has taken its course," he said.

The BJP leader further said he had approached the High Court and secured a favourable outcome, describing the demolition as a victory for the people of Falta. "I had gone to the High Court and won. This is a win for the common people of Falta," he added. (ANI)

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