The Delhi High Court reprimanded the police department for repeatedly failing to brief prosecutors or appear in bail hearings, warning that such negligence hinders the judicial process and affects critical cases involving personal liberty.

Delhi High Court Slams Police Over Failure to Attend Bail Hearings

The Delhi High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the repeated failure of investigating officers to brief prosecutors and appear in court to assist them during bail hearings, observing that despite several judicial directions, including those conveyed to the Commissioner of Police, there has been no improvement in the police department’s functioning. Justice Girish Kathpalia observed that such defaults by the police machinery convey an impression that the police do not want to oppose bail applications.

The judge, however, remarked that granting bail in such cases merely because the police fail to assist the prosecution would not be appropriate. The court made the observations while hearing a regular bail application filed by Sahil Malik in a case registered at KN Katju Marg police station in connection with an alleged government job scam. “Such defaults on the part of police machinery convey that they do not want to oppose the bail applications. If that be so, why do they arrest,” Justice Kathpalia observed, adding that one option would be to grant bail in such cases, but that would not be appropriate.

The court noted that despite repeated directions through multiple judicial orders, the police department had failed to improve its approach towards bail matters. It observed that investigating officers earlier used to brief prosecutors a day before the hearing or at least on the same day, well before the court proceedings commenced. However, recently, investigating officers have been failing to brief prosecutors altogether and, in some cases, do not even appear in court to assist them. The court further pointed out that it had repeatedly directed that whenever an investigating officer proceeds on leave, the Station House Officer (SHO) should remain present in court after obtaining complete knowledge of the matter. However, there has been no change in the situation.

In the present case, the court noted that the Additional Public Prosecutor expressed her inability to assist the court as the investigating officer, SI Saurabh Malik, was on leave. There was no explanation as to why the SHO had not appeared to assist the prosecutor. More importantly, the complainant informed the court that the present investigating officer was Sandeep Chauhan and not SI Saurabh Malik. However, he too had failed to appear before the court, with no explanation for his absence.

The court observed that several questions in the case could only be answered by the investigating officer. According to the prosecution, the case involves a wide-ranging government job scam in which the accused and his parents allegedly induced unsuspecting victims to pay large sums of money on the assurance of securing government jobs. The prosecution alleged that several fake appointment letters, stamps and forged documents relating to various government departments, including Anganwadi, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Education Department and Delhi Jail Warder Department, were recovered during the investigation. Fake email IDs resembling those of these government departments were also allegedly recovered.

The court allowed the State to file a status report at least one week before the next hearing. Justice Kathpalia also observed that in some cases where the investigating officer appears in court with the investigation file after briefing the prosecutor, bail applications are disposed of on the very first day. Had the investigating officer appeared in the present matter with the investigation file after properly briefing the prosecutor, the bail application would not have required an adjournment, the court said. Emphasising the importance of the issue, particularly in matters involving personal liberty, the High Court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Commissioner of Police, expressing hope that concrete steps would be taken to streamline the system. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 14.