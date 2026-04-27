Two young girls from West Bengal, Sangeeta Agarwal and Bristi Mondal, expressed immense joy after receiving personal letters of appreciation from PM Narendra Modi for portraits they had gifted him during his election rallies in the state.

Siliguri girl overjoyed by PM's recognition

Sangeeta Agarwal, a young girl from Siliguri, West Bengal, expressed joy after receiving a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's Office for a portrait she gifted to PM Narendra Modi. Agarwal had presented the sketch to the Prime Minister during his assembly election rally on April 12th, and was later surprised by a personal phone call and written recognition for her work. Speaking to ANI, she said, "On April 12th, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to hold a rally for the assembly elections. I had sketched Modiji. When he asked the SPG to take it, I was very happy. And yesterday, I got a call from the Prime Minister's office and an appreciation letter. I am so happy that I cannot even express it..."

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Another artist from Murshidabad receives PM's praise

Meanwhile, Bristi Mondal, a young girl from Jangipur village in Murshidabad, on Sunday expressed happiness after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a sketch she presented during a public programme in West Bengal's Jangipur area, held as part of the election campaign.

Bristi Mondal said she was elated after receiving the Prime Minister's response."First of all, I would like to say Namaste and lots of love to Modi Ji. When Modi Ji came to Jangipur for the first time, I gave him a portrait. Then, after seeing that portrait, he sent a letter. Seeing that letter, my family and I are very, very happy," she said.

She added that the acknowledgement from the Prime Minister was a memorable moment for her and her family. "Modi Ji is so busy, yet he thought about me and sent a letter. I am very happy. Many, many thanks to Modi Ji," she said.

In a letter dated April 24, addressed to Bristi Mondal, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the artwork presented by her during a public event in West Bengal."It was most heartening to receive a beautifully sketched portrait from you during a public function in West Bengal. I sincerely appreciate the effort and dedication reflected in your work," the Prime Minister wrote.

He further said that such gestures reflect a strong emotional connection with the people."The affection and warmth of people like you have left a deep and lasting impact on me, strengthening my commitment to building a progressive New India and a brighter future for our youth," he added. (ANI)