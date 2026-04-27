Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, the ECI announced a record seizure of illicit inducements worth over Rs 510 crore, surpassing the 2021 figures. The seized items include cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals.

Record Seizures in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that seizures of illicit inducements in West Bengal have surpassed Rs 510 crore ahead of the second phase of the Assembly elections. This figure has already exceeded the Rs 339 crore recorded during the 2021 General Election to the Legislative Assembly (GELA) in the state.

According to the ECI, the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) recorded significant recoveries between February 26 and April 27. The seized items include cash worth Rs 30 crore and 48,46,183 litres of liquor valued at Rs 126.85 crore. Enforcement agencies also recovered drugs worth Rs 110.12 crore, precious metals valued at Rs 58.28 crore, and other freebies worth Rs 184.85 crore.

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ECI Bolsters Enforcement Measures

The ECI further noted that it has held multiple review meetings with Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs), and senior officers from poll-bound states. These meetings, which also included heads of enforcement agencies, focused on ensuring violence-free and inducement-free elections. To bolster enforcement, the Commission has deployed over 2,728 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) across the region to ensure that complaints are addressed within 100 minutes. Additionally, 3,142 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) are conducting surprise checks at various locations. Special drives are also underway to target the manufacture, storage, and distribution of illicit liquor.

Crackdown on Bomb-Making Activities

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday directed the West Bengal Police to undertake a special drive to arrest individuals involved in bomb-making activities across the state, with instructions to seize all such threatening materials within 24 hours, ECI officials said.

Official's said that a stern message has been conveyed to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), and officers up to the rank of Officer-in-Charge (OC) and Inspector-in-Charge (IC), warning that any recovery of explosives or incidents involving intimidation tactics in their jurisdiction would invite unprecedented consequences.

The Commission has made it clear that concerned officers will be held directly accountable if such materials are found or threats are reported in their areas, and they "shall not be spared," sources added. The ECI has also directed that all such cases, including those related to bomb-making, be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure strict action and maintain a peaceful electoral environment in the state. (ANI)