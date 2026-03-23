The BJP's West Bengal unit will release its election manifesto on March 28, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending. The document will outline the party's vision on governance, development, employment, and infrastructure for the upcoming polls.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto on March 28 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Manifesto Launch and Key Focus Areas

The manifesto launch is expected to be a major political event, outlining the party's vision, priorities, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. According to sources, the BJP's West Bengal unit will unveil its manifesto on March 28 for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the launch, along with senior BJP leaders from the state. Senior party leaders, state office-bearers, candidates, and a large number of party workers are expected to be present at the event.

The manifesto is likely to focus on key issues such as governance, development, employment generation, infrastructure, law and order, and welfare measures for various sections of society. Sources further indicate that special emphasis may be laid on youth engagement, women's empowerment, and strengthening both rural and urban connectivity across the state.

BJP Intensifies Organisational Activities

In the run-up to the manifesto launch, the BJP has intensified its organisational activities across West Bengal. As part of these efforts, senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin will visit the state on March 24 and 25 to hold a series of crucial meetings with party leadership and key functionaries.

Strategic Meetings to Assess Poll Preparedness

During his two-day visit, Nabin will hold detailed discussions with leaders from the party's five major organisational zones: North Bengal, Rarh Bengal, Nabadwip, Kolkata, and Howrah-Hooghly-Medinipur. These meetings are considered strategically significant, as they aim to assess the party's preparedness at both macro and micro levels. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of issues, including booth-level management, constituency-wise planning, coordination among district units, and strengthening the party's grassroots network. Special focus will be placed on effectively communicating the party's message to voters and maximising outreach through targeted campaign strategies.

Nabin's visit is also expected to boost the morale of party workers and provide a clear direction ahead of the high-stakes electoral battle. His interactions with zonal leaders will play a crucial role in aligning the organisation with the central leadership's vision and electoral roadmap. (ANI)