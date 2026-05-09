Suvendu Adhikari has been elected leader of the BJP Legislative Party and is set to become the next Chief Minister of West Bengal. BJP leaders hailed the victory, calling it the fulfillment of a long-held dream and an end to 'jungle raj'.

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya has hailed the election of Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in the state and said that the formation of a BJP government in West Bengal was the dream of millions of party workers. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya on Friday said, "This was not just our dream, it was the dream of millions of BJP workers. On the land of Shyama Prasad, a government of Shyama Prasad is going to be formed. The Chief Minister will take oath. There can hardly be a bigger moment in our lives than this."

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Calling it a mandate for democracy, he said, "The people of West Bengal have uprooted and thrown away the reign of jungle raj. This is the victory of democracy." He further added that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been invited to the swearing-in ceremony as per protocol.

Suvendu Adhikari Elected as CM-Designate

Suvendu Adhikari was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal and is set to take an oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday. BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Leaders Confident of 'Sonar Bangla' Under Adhikari

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that West Bengal would transform into "Sonar Bangla" under Adhikari's leadership. "I am very happy. Under the leadership of Suvendu da, we will turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. This achievement is the result of everyone's contribution," Majumdar said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul termed Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the post, asserting that he had fought tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years. "We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been unanimously elected by 207 BJP MLAs. He is the most suitable choice because of the way he has fought for the last five years, both inside and outside the Assembly. Who could be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? All 207 MLAs have to work round the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next five years, we must deliver what West Bengal did not receive in the last 50 years," she said.

Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on today, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. (ANI)