Harish Rawat warns the West Asia conflict will have a 'psychological impact' on assembly polls. The senior Congress leader also flagged the crisis's serious economic repercussions for India and expressed disappointment with New Delhi's diplomacy.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that the West Asia conflict and India's efforts to navigate through it will have a "psychological impact" on the assembly elections of four states and one union territory. Rawat expressed disappointment over New Delhi's diplomatic efforts as he said that the "capable India is failing to put forth its point", emphasising historic friendly relations with Iran. He also warned about the possible serious impacts of the West Asia conflict on India's economy.

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Concerns Over Economic Impact

"The horrific war situation in Iran and the Gulf region is an imposed war. It will have a serious impact on India; it has a serious impact on our economy... 1 to 1.25 crore Indians work in Gulf countries. We have deep economic ties with Iran and Gulf countries," Harish Rawat told ANI.

Assembly elections are being held in five states and a Union Territory: Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Voting began on April 9 in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, while Tamil Nadu went to the polls on April 23, and West Bengal is holding elections in two phases on April 23 and 29. The results for all regions are scheduled to be declared on May 4, 2026.

West Asia Tensions Escalate

Rawat's remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

India's Diplomatic Engagement

PM Modi has engaged in high-level discussions with global leaders to address pressing international issues, including the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "The Prime Minister is currently engaging in discussions with leaders from various nations across the globe. In this context, on March 28th, the Prime Minister held talks with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During this conversation, views were exchanged regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Prime Minister condemned the attacks targeting energy infrastructure in that region. Both leaders also discussed free navigation and keeping shipping lanes open and secure." MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.

Earlier, PM Modi chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review state preparedness and plans. (ANI)