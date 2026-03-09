Parliament is unlikely to discuss the West Asia conflict after EAM S Jaishankar's statement, per rules. Opposition MPs walked out, protesting the lack of questions. The conflict began after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader.

There is unlikely to any discussion in Parliament on the West Asia Conflict, as according to parliamentary rules, there are no provisions for a discussion if a suo motto statement is made by a minister on an urgent matter, said sources. As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already given a statement in the Rajya Sabha, there is unlikely to be a further discussion on the West Asia Conflict.

Jaishankar's Statement and India's Stance

Earlier, S Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia, stating that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses." "Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he added.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, the minister confirmed that India had officially expressed concern over the war on February 28, 2026. He reiterated the call for "dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions in the regions," while drawing attention to the mounting casualties and the collapse of the Iranian leadership.

Opposition Walks Out, Slams Government

Shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, Opposition MPs staged a walkout for the day, accusing the government of not allowing counter questions to discuss the matter.

In a post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed his displeasure and said that statements from ministers without any discussion have "no value". "The continued refusal of the Modi Govt to have an immediate discussion on the situation in West Asia in the Rajya Sabha has led to the walkout of all Opposition MPs for the entire day. Statements made by Ministers on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought have no value whatsoever," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "If you come to Parliament today to give a statement, you should also answer the Opposition's questions. You are not taking any questions, so we walked out."

Conflict Erupts in West Asia

This comes in the wake of the war, which erupted on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling group. The situation has since escalated, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants. (ANI)