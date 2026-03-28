CPI leader Binoy Viswam criticized PM Modi for allegedly ignoring the West Asia conflict's impact on India, claiming it has caused a cooking gas crisis in Kerala. He called Modi a 'spectator' due to his ties with Trump and Netanyahu.

CPI Leader Accuses PM Modi of Inaction

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not adressing the "crisis" due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, alleging that in Kerala, "hotels are being closed," and households are struggling with a shortage of cooking gas.

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Speaking to ANI, Vishwam claimed that the government has a duty to act, but alleged that in Kerala, "people are running for firewood to cook food and eat". "His government is saying that there is no crisis in India because of the war...There is a severe crisis here because of the war. Government has a duty to address the issue," he said. Vishwam called the Prime Minister a "spectator" in the conflict, arguing that his "allegiance" with US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is creating a "shameful situation for India". "Prime Minister, because of his allegiance to Trump and Netanyahu, he remains a spectator on this war-ridden crisis. He should act now. India has a role to play in peace. And that play he is not playing. He is playing as a close friend of my dear friend, he says always on Trump. Trump also says my dear Modi. Friendship is something else. And he is a friend of Netanyahu also," he said.

Ministry Reassures on Fuel Supply

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Diplomatic Efforts Amid Regional Tensions

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, PM Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Trump to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia. The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security. In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating that both sides called for an "open, secure and accessible" Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India's stance on de-escalation and peace in the region. (ANI)