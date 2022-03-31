Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave warning for next 4-5 days

The heat wave is breaking records in many states in March under the influence of dry cyclonic winds.

The heatwave is breaking records in many states in March under the influence of dry cyclonic winds. The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave warnings for northwest, central and western India for the next 4-5 days.

At present, Delhi is witnessing scorching heat. Record temperature was recorded in Delhi in March. This year on March 30, the maximum temperature of Delhi was recorded at over 41 degree Celsius. Last year, on the same day, the maximum temperature was 40.1 degree Celsius.

Weather for the next few days

According to Skymet Weather, a dry cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining areas is raising the temperature. At the same time, a cyclonic circulation remains over North Bangladesh. At lower levels, a trough is extending from Vidarbha to Kerala up to interior Karnataka.

According to the Meteorological Department, the effect of heatwave will continue in Delhi for now. In a nutshell, stay away from the heat till April 5. At the same time, due to prolonged drought, the weather in northwest India will also be extremely hot.

Weather in other states

According to SkymetWeather, many parts of West Rajasthan and some parts of East Rajasthan witnessed severe heatwave conditions. Heatwave conditions were reported over many parts of Himachal Pradesh, parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and at one or two places over the Jammu region, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, heatwave conditions are likely to be seen over West Rajasthan.

Heatwave conditions are likely over the Jammu region, Himachal Pradesh, parts of South Haryana, Delhi, Saurashtra and Kutch, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha as well as isolated parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Heatwave conditions are expected over South Uttar Pradesh, parts of Jharkhand and Interior Odisha.

Light to moderate rain is possible over these states with isolated places over Kerala and Lakshadweep. Light to moderate rain is possible over South Coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Light rain is possible over interior Tamil Nadu and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The intensity of rain and thundershowers may increase over Northeast India.

According to IMD's senior meteorologist RK Jenamani, there will be a slight drop in temperature on April 1-2. The heatwave will prevail over Central India and Maharashtra for the next 5 days.

IMD, Mumbai Meteorologist Jayant Sarkar said that central Maharashtra (Ahmednagar, Solapur, Jalgaon) and Marathwada will have hot winds for two days. Hot winds will not blow in Mumbai for the next 5 days.

