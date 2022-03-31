Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Link Aadhaar-PAN today to avoid Rs 10,000 penalty or other consequences

    If linking is not done on time, the PAN card is likely to become inoperative. In addition, one might have to pay a fine of up to Rs 1,000.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 9:07 AM IST

    While the current financial year is about to end today, there are a host of tax-related tasks one needs to complete to avoid any consequences. An important one is to link your PAN with your Aadhaar card before March 31, 2022.

    The income tax department extended the deadline for linking the PAN card with the Aadhar card by three months. The previous deadline was 30 September last year. If the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, then your PAN will become inoperative, and you won't be able to conduct various financial transactions.

    PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory to those who are eligible for an Aadhaar number and qualify as residents. Notably, a resident individual is someone who has resided in India for 182 days or more in a year immediately preceding the date of application for Aadhaar enrolment.

    You can follow these steps to link your PAN-Aadhaar:

    ·         Open the Income Tax e-filing portal - https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

    ·         Register on it (if not already done). Your PAN (Permanent Account Number) will be your user id.

    ·         Log in by entering the User ID, password and date of birth.

    ·         A pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar. If not, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

    ·         Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN details.

    ·         Verify the PAN details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar. Pls. note that if there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

    ·         If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now" button.

    ·         A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN

    ·         You may also visit https://www.utiitsl.com/ OR https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/ to link your PAN and Aadhaar

    Linking your PAN with Aadhaar will help you in quick e-verification of income tax returns.

