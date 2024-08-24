Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert! IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; all you need to know

    The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an SMS alert to Mumbai residents, advising them to exercise caution as heavy rains are expected in parts of the city and its suburbs within the next 3-4 hours.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and other regions of Maharashtra over the next four to five days. The IMD issued an orange alert for these areas, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region, starting from Saturday (August 24).

    In addition to the Konkan region, an orange alert has been issued for Pune and Satara districts in western Maharashtra, as well as for Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, and Gondia districts in Vidarbha for Saturday. An orange alert indicates heavy rainfall exceeding 64.5 mm in 24 hours, with the potential to disrupt normal life and cause flooding in low-lying areas.

    For several districts in western Maharashtra and Marathwada, a yellow alert has been issued, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and light-to-moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on Saturday.

    The IMD has also extended the orange alert for some districts in the Konkan and western Maharashtra regions for August 25 and 26.

    An IMD scientist informed the Press Trust of India that a low-pressure area over northern parts of West Bengal and adjacent areas of northeast Jharkhand, along with another low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast, will contribute to widespread rainfall across Maharashtra in the next 48 hours.

