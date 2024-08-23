Just over a month ago, during his visit to Russia, PM Modi also shared a warm embrace with President Putin. This gesture was widely criticized by the Western media and leaders.

In a landmark meeting on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy embraced each other warmly in Kyiv, signaling a deepening of diplomatic ties amid ongoing tensions in the region. The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the forefront of their talks.

This meeting marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since it gained independence in 1991. The timing of the visit is significant, as it coincides with Ukraine's renewed military offensive in Russia's western Kursk region, a conflict that has persisted for over two years under the leadership of both President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

India's longstanding relationships with both Ukraine and Russia were evident during the meeting, as PM Modi's approach to diplomacy was on full display. Just over a month ago, during his visit to Russia, PM Modi also shared a warm embrace with President Putin. This gesture was widely criticized by the Western media and leaders, who questioned India's close ties with Russia amidst the ongoing conflict.

In response to the criticism, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, a seasoned diplomat, addressed the cultural differences that may have led to the West's misinterpretation of PM Modi's interactions with President Putin.

"In our part of the world when people meet people they are given to embracing each other. It may not be part of your culture, it is part of our culture," Jaishankar remarked.

The discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy focused heavily on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both leaders exploring avenues for peace and stability in the region. PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also maintaining strong ties with Russia, a key supplier of oil and weapons to India.

In addition to their discussions on the conflict, India and Ukraine signed four significant agreements during the visit. These agreements will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in agriculture and the food industry, medicine, culture, and humanitarian assistance. The signing of these agreements underscores India's commitment to strengthening its bilateral relations with Ukraine, even as the country continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing war.

