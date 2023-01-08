'We believe in EC despite...': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Election Commission

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that he trusts the EC, although 'independence and autonomy' are not seen in autonomous institutions. Following their split in June, the factions led by Maharashtra former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his successor Eknath Shinde are locked in a legal battle, each claiming to be the 'real' Shiv Sena.

"There is only one Shiv Sena, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, and now is being led by Uddhav Thackeray. The entire Shiv Sena is with them," Raut said. Additionally, he claimed that it could not be called a split as the leaders who were elected using the Shiv Sena symbol had left (the party).

"They will surely lose," Raut asserted.

"We believe in the Election Commission, which is autonomous and independent. T N Seshan is one such example (former Chief Election Commissioner). So far, independence and autonomy are not seen in the institutions. The government appoints those who work in these institutions. We hope to get justice, and the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, will also get justice," Raut added.

Later in the year, 2022, Shiv Sena's 56 MLAs, 39 MLAs, and 18 of Maharashtra's 13 Lok Sabha MPs sided with Shinde, whose rebellion against Thackeray led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last June in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from PTI)

