    'Like China entered…': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border row

    The Shiv Sena leader's comment was a reference to China's border aggression in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang earlier this month, which triggered a row in Parliament with the opposition, including Thackeray's Sena, taking on the ruling BJP.

    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (December 21) warned Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the ongoing Maharashtra-Karnataka border row and said that he is playing with 'fire'. Raut also took a swipe at the splinter group that allied with the BJP to oust the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and form its government, calling it 'weak'.

    Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Like China has entered... we will enter (Karnataka). We don't need anyone's permission. We want to solve it through discussion but Karnataka CM is igniting fire. There is a weak government in Maharashtra and (it) is not taking any stand."

    The comment also comes as Karnataka plans to adopt a resolution in the state Assembly - both Houses - today about the dispute 'settled'. The resolution, once passed, is expected to be sent to the Maharashtra government, as well as the centre and the Supreme Court.

    The resolution comes after Bommai and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde met union home minister Amit Shah last week.

    After the meeting Shah told reporters the meeting was 'positive' and that the two CMs would work to 'a resolution... in a constitutional manner'.

    On Monday between 200 and 300 protesters looking to enter Karnataka from Maharashtra were stopped and turned back by the southern state's police.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
