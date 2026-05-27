The Gandatwisa area in Tripura's Dhalai district is becoming a major mango farming hub. Farmers are shifting to commercial orchards, growing exotic varieties like Miyazaki, due to higher profits and support from government departments.

Gandatwisa Emerges as Mango Farming Hub

The Gandatwisa area under Dhalai district of Tripura is gradually emerging as a major mango farming hub, as a growing number of farmers are shifting from traditional cultivation to commercial mango orchards due to higher profitability and favourable soil conditions.

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Farmers in the Gumti region of Gandatwisa have increasingly adopted mango farming over the past few years after discovering that the area's fertile soil and climatic conditions are highly conducive for cultivating different indigenous and foreign varieties of mangoes. Large stretches of land in the region are now covered with sprawling mango orchards laden with fruit. With the harvesting season approaching, farmers are eagerly waiting for mid-June when the ripe mangoes will be ready for plucking.

Many cultivators have expressed satisfaction over the increasing returns from mango cultivation, stating that the profit margin is significantly higher compared to traditional farming practices. According to local farmers, the number of mango cultivators in the entire Gandatwisa belt has risen remarkably in recent years, transforming the region into a centre for world-class mango production.

A Farmer's Success Story

One of the progressive farmers, Tapan Jyoti Chakma, while speaking exclusively to ANI, highlighted the success and potential of mango farming in the state. "After a lot of hard work, I built this garden with my own hands. I have put in great effort and labour behind this orchard. Mango orchards are showing very good potential in Tripura. So, I would encourage fellow farmers to cultivate mango orchards so that they can create a better future for the coming generations," he said.

Government Support Fuels Growth

Chakma also acknowledged the support received from the Agriculture and Forest Departments in developing the orchard. "Behind this orchard, I received a lot of support from the Agriculture Department and Gandacherra. I also received several saplings from the Forest Department, including many flower plants, which I planted around the garden to make it look beautiful. Therefore, I can never forget the support of the Agriculture Department. They helped me a lot and also arranged water facilities for the orchard. I sincerely thank the Forest Department as well," he added.

Exotic Varieties and Export Potential

The farmer further revealed that mangoes from the region are being supplied to markets outside the state and even exported abroad. He said the orchards in the area feature several premium international varieties. "We have many varieties of mangoes here, and none of them is local varieties. We have Japan's Miyazaki mango, Thailand's Yang Yang mango, Banana mango, Baripur variety, and many other kinds of mangoes. I also have the American Red Palmer mango. Personally, I am getting very good yields from the Miyazaki mangoes here," Chakma stated.

The rapid rise of exotic mango cultivation in Gandatwisa is now being viewed as a promising example of horticultural diversification and rural economic growth in Tripura.

Chakma added, "After a lot of hard work, I built this garden with my own hands. I have put in great effort and labour behind this orchard. Mango orchards are showing very good potential in Tripura. So, I would encourage fellow farmers to cultivate mango orchards so that they can create a better future for the coming generations."

He noted that the Agriculture Department and Gandacherra showed a lot of support to him. The Forest Department gave him seedlings of various flower plants, which Chakma used to beautify the garden.

"Behind this orchard, I received a lot of support from the Agriculture Department and Gandacherra. I also received several saplings from the Forest Department, including many flower plants, which I planted around the garden to make it look beautiful. Therefore, I can never forget the support of the Agriculture Department," he said.

"They helped me a lot and also arranged water facilities for the orchard. I sincerely thank the Forest Department as well," he added.

Chakma further highlighted that the mangoes that are being sent outside and even to foreign markets are going from Dhalai.

"We have many varieties of mangoes here, and none of them is local varieties. We have Japan's Miyazaki mango, Thailand's Yang Yang mango, Banana mango, Baripur variety, and many other kinds of mangoes. I also have the American Red Palmer mango. Personally, I am getting very good yields from the Miyazaki mangoes here," he said. (ANI)