Congress MP Rajeev Shukla praised the historic 91.91% voter turnout in West Bengal's first phase of Assembly Elections. He noted Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's claim of winning with a vast majority amid the record polling.

Record Voter Turnout in West Bengal Phase I

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla praised the historic 91.91 per cent voter turnout recorded in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is claiming victory with a "vast majority."

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Voting for the Bengal Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with the state recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling compared to Tamil Nadu, which recorded 84.80 per cent turnout.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Shukla said, "It's surprising and a very good thing that so many people have participated in the voting. Mamata Banerjee is claiming that she is winning with a vast majority. Everyone has their own claims. But such high voter turnout is very important."

The high turnout reflects a robust democratic exercise as polling concluded amid stringent security arrangements across constituencies in the state. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said that the Commission salutes each voter of both states for coming out in large numbers to take part in the Democracy festival. "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence, ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

District-Wise Turnout Details

Several districts in West Bengal recorded turnout figures exceeding 90 per cent. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85 per cent, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54 per cent, Birbhum at 93.70 per cent, Jalpaiguri at 93.23 per cent and Murshidabad at 92.93 per cent. The figures indicate consistently high participation across districts, with all major regions recording over 90 per cent turnout.

In comparison, the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal saw a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent, while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Shukla Accuses ECI of BJP Bias

Reacting to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on his "terrorist" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said that the poll body is completely with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "The Election Commission has crossed all the limits... If Mallikarjun Kharge says anything, he is sent a notice immediately... Election Commission is completely with the BJP..." he said.

Next Phase of Polling

Meanwhile, polling for 152 constituencies in West Bengal concluded peacefully under tight security arrangements on Thursday. Voting for the remaining 142 constituencies is scheduled for May 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)