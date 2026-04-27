Polling parties are moving to their stations, including remote riverine areas of Sandeshkhali, for the next phase of West Bengal elections. The ECI and local officials have assured full preparedness, security, and facilities for voters.

Ahead of the next phase of elections in West Bengal, polling parties have begun moving towards their respective polling stations, including remote riverine areas of Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

"All Preparation Done. ECI Polling Parties moving to their respective Polling Stations, crossing rivers by boat to reach riverine areas of 123 Sandeshkhali AC, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," ECI said in a post on X.

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Earlier, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal urged people to go to the booths and cast their votes. "It is the Election Commission's motto that we will allow everyone to vote... All of you should go to your booth and cast your votes... We will take appropriate action wherever violence is reported... We will face all the challenges... We have taken a list of high-rises, and most of them have been accommodated. There will be some booths inside the high rises..." he said.

Preparations and Voter Facilities

District Magistrate Shweta Agarwal also informed that all kinds of facilities have been provided for voters at every booth. "There are 16 constituencies here. There are 4,660 polling booths here, and one camera inside and one camera outside is being installed at every booth... We have followed all the guidelines...All kinds of facilities have been provided at every booth...We are fully prepared...Sheds have also been made for people to protect them from the heat... A control room is also being set up," she said.

Security and Enforcement Measures

The West Bengal Sector CRPF said in a post on X that an ops Trust was launched in which a route march and CBM was conducted by CRPF at Polerhat under PS Polerhat, Kolkata, for free, fair and transparent Bengal election. During the move, troops interacted with the local populace and encouraged them to go out for vote without fear.

Separately, the Kolkata Police seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 4,00,000 from a motorcyclist during SST naka checking at Natunhat on Biren Roy Road (West) under Sarsuna Police Station limits in the 154 Behala West Assembly constituency. The cash, along with the motorcycle and bag, was seized as per prescribed SOPs in the presence of an SST magistrate, and further action has been initiated, police said.

Traffic Advisory and Polling Day Rules

Kolkata Police also issued a detailed traffic advisory in view of election-related movement and polling arrangements.

According to the notification, restrictions on goods vehicles will remain in force on April 28, April 29 and May 4, while several arterial roads will witness diversions and regulated movement during polling and counting days.

Vehicular movement along stretches such as AJC Bose Road, Judges Court Road, Rani Rashmoni Road, Strand Road, Dufferin Road, and parts of Diamond Harbour Road, among others, may be restricted depending on deployment requirements.

Authorities further stated that only voters will be allowed within 100 metres of polling stations, mobile phones will not be permitted inside booths, and no vehicles--except those on election duty--will be allowed near counting centres on May 4.

The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate the secure movement of polling personnel and central forces across the city during the election process.

Election Context and Schedule

West Bengal is under poll fever with polling for the second phase of elections scheduled on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The state recorded a massive 93.2% voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, a record-breaking figure that has both the TMC and the BJP claiming a decisive lead. (ANI)