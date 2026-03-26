BJP's Dilip Ghosh accused CM Mamata Banerjee of failing the Muslim community and urged them to reconsider their vote. He stated that even parties speaking for Muslims realise she has not done them justice, and the BJP wants their development.

BJP's Ghosh Accuses Mamata of Failing Muslims

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to deliver justice to the state's Muslim community. He urged voters from the community to reconsider their choices. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "Even the parties which speak in favour of the muslims, have realised that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has not done justice with the Muslims...The Chief Minister will have to answer for it...The Muslims should also think about how long they will keep voting for them...We also want the development of the Muslims."

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BJP Launches Manifesto Outreach Campaign

His remarks come amid intensified political activity in the state, with parties highlighting minority welfare and development as key campaign issues. In line with this, the BJP has ramped up its ground-level preparations for the elections through its manifesto outreach campaign, "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra, Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan."

The objectives of the Abhiyan include ensuring that from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup, every dream feeds the future blueprint. BJP believes it is a social contract, not just a political promise. Citizens can share suggestions by calling 9727 294 294, emailing, scanning a QR code, or using designated hashtags. "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) have been placed in each district for written proposals.

BJP Releases Third Candidate List

Meanwhile, the party released its third list of 19 candidates on Wednesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all 294 constituencies. Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, was fielded from the Panihati constituency.

The remaining candidates are Rathindra Nath Bose contesting from Coochbehar Dakshin, Dinesh Sarkar from Rajganj, Chitrajit Roy from Islampur, Haripada Baman from Hemtabad, Amlan Bhaduri from English Bazar, Swapan Das from Santipur, Biplab Mandal from Howrah Madhya, Dipanjan Chakraborty from Uttarpara, Anup Kumar Das from Singur, Deepanjana Kuamr Guha from Chandannagar, Subir Nag from Chunchura, Madhumita Ghosh from Haripal, Hare Krishna Bera from Tamluk, Sankar Guchhait from Medinipur, Prankrishna Tadadar from Purbasthali Dakshin, Krishna Ghosh from Katwa, Krishna Kant Saha from Sainthia, and Anil Singh from Nalhati.

Election Schedule

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.