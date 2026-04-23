BJP's Swapan Dasgupta slammed the TMC for neglecting his constituency and alleged voter intimidation. Meanwhile, TMC candidate Pradeep Sarkar accused his BJP rival of controversial remarks and alleged voter obstruction in minority areas.

BJP candidate from Rashbehari constituency, Swapan Dasgupta, on Thursday highlighted local issues and made sharp political remarks on TMC as polling for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway Speaking about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to Kalighat Temple, he said, "Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Kalighat Temple, which is a very sacred place for all Hindus. It happens to be in the constituency I am fighting in, Rashbehari."

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BJP's Dasgupta Highlights Neglect, Alleges Intimidation

He expressed concern over development in the area under the current government, and he will show the condition to Amit Shah. Dasgupta said, "I hope that when he comes here, I will be able to also point out to him how much this area has been neglected after 15 years of TMC rule and what the upgradation, in terms of facilities, this area needs."

Referring to the poll atmosphere amid voting, he said the situation was largely stable but alleged targeting of his campaign materials. Dasgupta said, "Atmosphere is very okay. I don't have too much to complain about, except the fact that there is a systematic bid to destroy all our posters by my opponent, TMC."

He also alleged incidents of voter intimidation, adding, "Apart from that, and a few incidents of threat to voters, there has been nothing untoward in this constituency."

Commenting on the Supreme Court's observations in connection with the I-PAC issue involving Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said democratic safeguards must be ensured. "Democracy must prevail. For democracy to prevail, those who threaten democracy must be put out of action."

He further added, "I hope the courts are mindful that there are people whose job has become one of threatening voters. I hope they are kept out of the arena."

TMC's Sarkar Hits Back, Alleges Irregularities

Meanwhile, TMC candidate from Kharagpur, Pradeep Sarkar, cast his vote and made strong remarks targeting his BJP rival Dilip Ghosh. Speaking about the contest, Sarkar said, "The media buzz is definitely there because Dilip Ghosh is standing, a person who is always in the news for his controversial remarks. He doesn't respect the law or women."

He further alleged campaign violations, saying, "Even yesterday, after the election campaign ended, he went out to campaign. No matter what he does, he might be a hero for the media, but he is a zero for the people of Kharagpur. That will be known today after the election."

Sarkar also raised concerns over the voting process in certain areas, alleging irregularities and obstruction of voters. He said, "But there's one concern: where the BJP expects fewer votes, especially in minority areas like wards three, four, and five, problems are arising."

He added, "There are issues with EVMs or BLOs. Some genuine voters with all their documents are being stopped, claiming they don't have the papers that the BLO was supposed to deliver a month ago. I've complained to the Sub-Divisional Officer."

Emphasising the need for fair polling, he said, "Our only aim is a fair and peaceful election where genuine voters can cast their votes without being stopped."

He further alleged, "I suspect that the BJP might create trouble in areas where they're expecting fewer votes by causing delays or other issues."

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today. Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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