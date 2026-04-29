BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said the Circle Officer has ordered against gatherings of more than four people during polling, allowing central forces to disperse them. He also alleged being 'surrounded' by TMC supporters during a visit to a polling booth.

Central Forces Empowered to Disperse Gatherings

BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituency, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday said that the Circle Officer has ordered against gathering of more than four people anywhere during the second phase of polling on Wednesday and noted the central forces can disperse any such gathering. "Just now, the CO has given the order that in the entire state, wherever more than 4 people will gather, the central forces can do whatever they want to disperse them. The CO has ordered that those who have already cast their votes should go home," he said.

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Adhikari Alleges Confrontation by TMC Supporters

Adhikari had alleged that he was "surrounded" by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters during his visit to a polling booth. TMC supporters raised slogans of "Jai Bengal" after Adhikari came to inspect a polling station. "I am visiting the booth. These are not voters but outsiders," he said.

High Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Like the first phase, polling in the second phase is witnessing a high turnout of voters. The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.