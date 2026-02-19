BJP has launched its 'Sankalp Patra' campaign for the West Bengal polls, gathering citizen aspirations through aspiration boxes, a helpline, and online consultations to create a people-centric manifesto for a 'Bikosito Paschim Banga'.

BJP Intensifies Groundwork for Bengal Polls with Manifesto Campaign

BJP has intensified its ground-level preparations for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, with its manifesto outreach campaign, "Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra, Paramarsha Sangraha Abhiyan," launched on February 7, aimed at gathering citizens' aspirations. The campaign, which will conclude by the end of February, seeks suggestions from industrialists, educators, businesspeople, teachers, doctors, students, housewives, farmers, the Bengali diaspora, and other sections of society.

Party workers are visiting every booth and household to listen to grievances and expectations, treating the BJP as a family that engages with all. The objectives of the Abhiyan include ensuring that from a farmer's plough to a youth's startup, every dream feeds the future blueprint. BJP believes it is a social contract, not just a political promise.

Multiple Channels for Citizen Feedback

Citizens can share suggestions by calling 9727 294 294, emailing, scanning a QR code, or using designated hashtags. "Akanksha Sangraha Baksho" (aspiration boxes) have been placed in each district for written proposals.

Aims and Progress of the Campaign

The campaign says it aims to end 15 years of exploitative governance, unemployment, and corruption, replacing them with a transparent, employment-focused West Bengal. Core goals include bringing migrant workers home and creating local jobs for talented youth. BJP said, "Your thought, our resolve; your aspiration, our path; your dream, our commitment," inviting all residents, regardless of religion or caste, to participate.

So far, over 2.5 lakh suggestions have been received, and the party expects more than 5 lakh by the end of February, with strong positive feedback. The outreach also includes online consultations with the Bengali diaspora, scientists, scholars, and others, as well as town-hall meetings and public consultations in Kolkata, and meetings with farmers and fishermen, BJP leader Anirban Ganguly told ANI.

A People-Centric Manifesto Mirroring Hopes and Challenges

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal state president Samik Bhattacharya wrote to the citizens, stressing, "Your voice matters. Your suggestions matter. Because the future of West Bengal matters." He highlighted that Bengal, a historic cradle of civilisation, culture, and courage, has always contributed to nation-building, and its true strength lies in its people's experiences and aspirations.

Explaining the manifesto drafting process, Samik Bhattacharya said, "The manifesto should be more than a political document--it must mirror the hopes, challenges and expectations of everyday West Bengalis."

Call for a Collective Effort

He invited "considered suggestions" on education, employment, healthcare, women's empowerment, youth development, agriculture, industry, MSMEs, infrastructure, culture, sports, environment, law and order, and good governance. Emphasising inclusivity, he added that the exercise is open to all, regardless of political ideology, as state development is a shared responsibility. Constructive insights will make the Sankalp Patra people-centric, development-oriented, and rooted in Bengal's rich heritage.

He called for a collective effort to build a West Bengal where security, opportunity, dignity, and prosperity are accessible to every citizen.