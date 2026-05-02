AITC filed a complaint over alleged unauthorised sorting of postal ballots at an EVM strongroom, which both AITC and BJP claim was opened without authorisation. Six officials have been suspended. Separately, re-polling began in two constituencies.

EVM Strongroom Controversy Escalates

A day after organising a sit-in over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms in West Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) filed an official complaint against the Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra on Saturday. The AITC claims that "unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers" occurred. The center is being used as a strongroom to store several EVMs, with counting set to take place on May 4.

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However, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AITC have claimed irregularities in the security of the strong room, alleging that it was opened without authorization. The BJP had earlier also complained to the Bidhannagar Subdivisional Officer (SDO), claiming that a strong room was opened without authorisation. At least six officials have been suspended during the inquiry. Earlier on Friday, the Trinamool Congress had organised a sit-in near the center after alleging unauthorised access to the strong room.

Re-polling Underway Amid Tight Security

Meanwhile, 15 polling stations across the Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies in the South 24 Parganas district started voting early on Saturday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had ordered repolling following certain irregularities. Re-polling began today at 11 polling booths in Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and four booths in the Diamond Harbour constituency in South 24 Parganas district amid heavy security deployment. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed near the polling booth to prevent any disruptions during the voting process.

The re-polling comes after the BJP's West Bengal co-incharge, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of the Assembly elections in the state. The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies.

In the Magrahat Paschim constituency, TMC's Samim Ahamed Molla is pitted against BJP's Goursundar Ghosh. The seat has is held by the TMC MLA Gias Uddin Molla since its formation in 2011. (ANI)