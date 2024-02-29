WB police justify 55-day delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, arrest not over Sadeshkhali sexual abuse case

The West Bengal Police explained the 55-day delay in arresting TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, citing legal complexities and a High Court stay on certain cases, which was later clarified

The West Bengal Police on Thursday sought to justify the 55-day delay in the arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan who is allegedly the main accused in the cases linked to land grabbing and sexual harassment committed in Sandeshkhali. Briefing media persons about the arrest, ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar cited legal complexities as a significant factor. He elaborated that a stay on certain cases, including Shahjahan's, had been granted by the High Court in response to an application from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to halt the investigation. However, recent clarifications from the High Court indicated no impediments to Shahjahan's arrest, prompting law enforcement to take swift action. Sarkar detailed that raids were conducted over the last two days, culminating in Shahjahan's apprehension based on intelligence gathered from undisclosed sources. Shahjahan was promptly presented before the court.

Also Read: Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

Shahjahan arrested 30 km from Sandeshkhali

Shahjahan had evaded capture since an attack on an ED team investigating him for an alleged ration scam, which occurred on January 5. He was arrested from a house in Minakhan, approximately 30 km away from Sandeshkhali, where he had been hiding along with associates.

Governor CV Ananda Bose and political parties offered varied responses to Shahjahan's arrest. While Bose welcomed the development, attributing it to legal clarifications, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) stated that the arrest was made possible after the court's intervention. Conversely, the opposition BJP viewed the arrest as a result of their persistent agitation, accusing the TMC and state police of shielding Shahjahan.

Shahjahan's whereabouts were traced through his mobile phone's tower location, with police noting his attempts to evade capture by frequently changing locations.

To maintain law and order, substantial police deployment was observed at the Basirhat court and in parts of Sandeshkhali, where Shahjahan is accused of establishing his dominance over the past decade.

Shahjahan's arrest was not for sexual harassment

The West Bengal police disclosed on Thursday that the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan was linked to an incident involving an assault on officers from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) during a raid in January this year. Speaking at a press conference following the arrest, South Bengal ADG Supratim Sarkar stated, "Sheikh Shahjahan, one of the principal accused in a case which occurred on January 5, 2024, where ED officers were assaulted during the course of a raid they were conducting."

Regarding complaints filed under Section 354, the ADG clarified, "In this case, the complaint did not pertain to Section 354." He added that Shahjahan would be presented in the Basirhat court later in the day. Section 154 refers to punishment for assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outrage her modesty

In response to queries regarding sexual assault complaints, the ADG mentioned that numerous cases had been reported, with many dating back around two years. He explained, "Many cases after February 7, 8, 9, those came up then, pertain to incidents that happened 2, 3 years back. So investigating them, gathering evidence takes time," as stated by Supratim Sarkar.

Revisiting the Sandeshkhali Controversy

The Sandeshkhali controversy, ignited by an attack on ED officials investigating Shahjahan for an alleged ration scam, saw accusations of land grabbing and sexual harassment against him and his associates.

The situation escalated with protests and political tensions, exacerbated by subsequent incidents including the burning of poultry farms. The unrest led to the arrest of several individuals, with a PIL seeking court-monitored investigations into the violence scheduled for a Supreme Court hearing.