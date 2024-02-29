Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC leader accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was apprehended on Thursday morning after evading authorities for 55 days.

TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who had been evading arrest for 55 days on charges of alleged sexual crimes and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the police. The arrest took place at a residence in Minakhan, situated approximately 30 km away from the Sandeshkhali island on the outskirts of Sunderbans, in the North 24 Parganas district, where Sheikh was found hiding with a few associates, authorities reported. Following his arrest, Sheikh was transported to the Basirhat court, as per reports.

Sheikh was apprehended within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court's declaration that the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), or the West Bengal Police had the authority to arrest him.

On Monday, the region experienced new protests as local residents ransacked properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of harassing villagers. Governor CV Ananda Bose, had on the same day given a 72-hour "deadline" to the state government for Sheikh's arrest, said, "There is always light at the end of the tunnel. I welcome it."

Sandeshkhali has been a hotspot for demonstrations in recent weeks due to allegations of land grabbing and sexual crimes against women reportedly committed by Sheikh and his supporters.

Several individuals, including Shibapada Hazra and Uttam Sardar, alleged associates of Sheikh, were arrested amid the ongoing unrest.

Yet, Sheikh has managed to evade authorities since January 5, when officials from the Enforcement Directorate, conducting a raid on his premises in Sandeshkhali, were assaulted.

Here's a look at timeline of key events that led to Sandeshkhali unrest and Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest:

January 5: In Sandeshkhali, a mob attacked and forcibly removed officials from the Enforcement Directorate who were investigating Shahjahan Sheikh for an alleged ration distribution scam. This incident signaled the onset of tensions in the area.

February 8: The unrest escalates further as protesters set fire to three poultry farms owned by an associate of Shahjahan Sheikh. This action adds fuel to the already tense situation in Sandeshkhali, intensifying the ongoing protests.

February 10: A molestation case is filed against individuals named Hazra and Sardar, with Sardar subsequently being arrested. This legal development adds another layer of complexity to the growing situation.

February 12: Union Minister Smriti Irani makes a substantial allegation, stating that Hindu women in Sandeshkhali are facing instances of rape. This assertion introduces a new dimension to the controversy, capturing national attention on the issue.

February 13: A specialized ten-member female police team, under the leadership of IPS Soma Das Mitra, visited the village.

February 14: The Lok Sabha Privileges Committee issued notices to several senior West Bengal officials based on a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar. The complaint alleges that he sustained injuries when he was obstructed by the state police from traveling to Sandeshkhali.

February 16: The Supreme Court has granted permission to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting a court-monitored investigation by either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

February 17: The charges against Hazra and Sardar are heightened, now encompassing accusations of gang rape and attempted murder. This escalation in legal proceedings emphasizes the gravity of the alleged crimes.

February 18: Following the escalated charges, Hazra is arrested. Furthermore, a total of eighteen individuals are apprehended in connection with the case, signaling a substantial law enforcement response to the unrest in Sandeshkhali.

February 19: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee remarked that the incidents involving women in Sandeshkhali were reminiscent of atrocities against women witnessed in countries such as Iraq and Pakistan.

February 20: The Calcutta High Court criticized the West Bengal government and announced its intention to compel Sheikh Shahjahan to surrender.

February 21: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar assured that the police will attentively address the complaints of every individual in Sandeshkhali, emphasizing that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

February 22: Residents of Sandeshkhali reclaimed a children's park that had been seized by the Shahjahan gang.

February 23: New protests ignited in Sandeshkhali as residents set ablaze properties owned by Trinamool leaders.

February 24: A delegation from the Trinamool, including state ministers, visited the village and reassured the residents that they would receive justice.

February 25: Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that the party was not protecting Shahjahan Sheikh. He clarified that Sheikh had not been arrested due to the stay order issued by the Calcutta High Court against the investigation targeting him.

February 26: The Calcutta High Court ordered the arrest of Shahjahan and clarified that there is no stay on his arrest issued by the court.

February 27: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda requested the state government to submit a report within 72 hours if they are unable to apprehend Shahjahan.

February 28: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee affirmed that land belonging to tribals would not be confiscated under any circumstances. Additionally, the High Court granted permission for senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit the village.

February 29: After evading authorities for 55 days, Sheikh Shahjahan, the Trinamool Congress leader accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning. The 53-year-old political figure was apprehended from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas and is scheduled to appear in court today, according to senior police officer Aminul Islam Khan.

Sheikh was traced with the help of his mobile phone's tower location, a police officer said. "Shiekh was changing his location from time to time. He was spotted with the help of his mobile phone's tower location," he added.

Police reported a significant deployment at the Basirhat court, situated approximately 65 km from Kolkata, aimed at maintaining law and order. Additional forces were also dispatched to various areas of Sandeshkhali, which Sheikh allegedly dominated over the past decade, to prevent any potential escalation of the situation.

Police reported over 100 complaints registered against Sheikh in the past few weeks, coinciding with violent protests led by women demanding his arrest.

He has been booked under IPC sections 376D (gang rape) and 307 (attempt to murder).