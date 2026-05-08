BJP's Tapas Roy declared West Bengal liberated from the "sinful" TMC government. As the BJP prepares to form a government, outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign, alleging the polls were an "atrocity" and her candidates were defeated by force.

BJP Declares Bengal 'Liberated from Sinful TMC Govt'

n Friday lashed out at the Trinamool Congress, claiming that West Bengal has finally bee Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tapas Roy on liberated from a "sinful" government following the recent polls. Speaking at a public gathering, the leader emphasised that the state is entering an era where it will be free from the 'curse and hooliganism.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA-elect Tapas Roy said, "...West Bengal has now become free from the sinful TMC government. The BJP will remove hooliganism from West Bengal..."

Commenting on the power shift, Roy remarked, Tapas Roy added, "TMC is holding onto it by force. They have no knowledge or wisdom. But it's okay; West Bengal is now free from the curse and the sin. This Trinamool government was a sin. Maniktala is also free from sin now. Now, Maniktala and the whole of West Bengal... this extortionist syndicate-raj and hooliganism... all of this is over now. We will all work together to finish it,"

On Thursday, West Bengal Governor RN Ravi dissolved the Legislative Assembly ahead of the formation of the new government in the state. The Governor issued an order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7. Meanwhile, the BJP, which won a landslide majority and is slated to form its first government in the state, has stepped up preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee Refuses to Resign, Alleges 'Atrocity'

Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked". She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

The sources said Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was "heckled and pushed." "Those who lost were forcefully defeated. I condemn West Bengal Police, CRPF, BJP-minded Chief Electoral Officer and ECI. More than 1500 party offices were hijacked. I was heckled and pushed. I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity," she said, according to AITC sources.

Mamata Banerjee's refusal to step down had created an unprecedented situation and a kind of constitutional crisis in the state. According to BJP sources, a meeting of newly elected party MLAs is likely to be held on Friday to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)