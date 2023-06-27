Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee treated in Kolkata hospital after injury during emergency chopper landing

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was reportedly injured on her waist and legs when the chopper was shaking terribly after running into heavy rain while flying over the Baikunthapur forest.

    WB CM Mamata Banerjee treated in Kolkata hospital after injury during emergency chopper landing gcw
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chopper made an emergency landing in north Bengal on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather. Banerjee was reportedly injured on her waist and legs when the chopper was shaking terribly after running into heavy rain while flying over the Baikunthapur forest. She was taken to SSKM hospital in Kolkata for the treatment. 

    Due to severe rain, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing at an Army air base in Salugara, north Bengal. The West Bengal chief minister was flying from Bagdogra to Jalpaiguri after a panchayat meeting.

    "The helicopter began shaking horribly as it encountered terrible weather on the route to Bagdogra airport, and the pilot opted to make an emergency landing," according to an official who spoke to PTI. The leader of the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee, then proceeded by car to the airport in Bagdogra before boarding an aircraft to return to the city.

    The chief minister was returning to Kolkata after a two-day trip to northern districts of the state to campaign for the panchayat elections, scheduled on July 8.

    The southwest monsoon has progressed across Delhi, Mumbai, West Bengal, and other locations throughout the nation, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which reported this on Sunday.

    The weather office reported that the monsoon, which got off to a slow start, is now moving quickly and has reached many areas, including some of Maharashtra, all of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the majority of Himachal Pradesh, and some areas of Haryana.
     

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
