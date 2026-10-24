A Finnish family living in Mumbai has shared 10 things that amaze them about India, from modern cinemas and convenient metro travel to digital payments, food delivery and 10-minute grocery services, sparking positive reactions online.

India’s rapid digital transformation, expanding urban infrastructure and convenient everyday services have caught the attention of visitors and residents from around the world. From making payments with a quick scan to receiving groceries at the doorstep within minutes, several services have become an integral part of daily life in the country. A Finnish family living in Mumbai has now highlighted 10 aspects of everyday life in India that continue to amaze them.

In a video shared on social media, The Findian Family discusses everything from modern cinema halls and affordable metro travel to digital payments and on-demand home services. Their observations have sparked conversations online, with several users appreciating their efforts to highlight the positive aspects of living in India.

Finnish Family Shares 10 Things That Impress Them About India

The Findian Family, comprising two Finnish parents and their two young children, shares glimpses of their life in Mumbai on social media. In their latest video, the family highlights 10 everyday conveniences in India that have surprised them since moving to the country.

Introducing the video, they say that nobody told them India was this advanced in everyday life. Their list features services and facilities that many residents use regularly but that have left a strong impression on the family.

From digital transactions and rapid grocery deliveries to modern transport and convenient service-booking apps, the video explores how technology has become part of everyday life in urban India.

From Modern Cinemas To Convenient Metro Travel

One of the first things highlighted in the video is India's cinema experience. The family points to large screens, impressive sound systems and even slides in some cinema venues, describing these entertainment facilities as an unexpected attraction.

The Mumbai Metro also features on their list. They appreciate its modern infrastructure, cleanliness and affordability, highlighting public transport as another aspect of everyday life that has impressed them.

The family also discusses the convenience of home services, explaining how residents can use apps to book cleaning, repairs and installations without having to arrange everything themselves.

Food Delivery And Shopping Options Impress The Family

Food delivery is another service that the family highlights. According to the video, ordering a meal through an app and having it delivered to the doorstep with just a few taps is one of the conveniences they appreciate.

They also point to the variety of shopping options available in India, from small street-side stalls to large shopping malls. This variety allows residents to choose where to shop according to their needs and preferences.

The family further highlights private healthcare services, noting the convenience of online appointments and service bookings. They also mention ambulance-booking apps, which can help users arrange emergency transport through their phones.

Digital Payments And 10-Minute Deliveries Leave Them Surprised

Digital convenience forms a major part of the family's list. They highlight how people can use their phones to arrange transport, order groceries, access services and make payments.

The family specifically mentions India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which allows users to make digital payments by scanning a QR code. Even a small purchase, such as a single banana, can be paid for digitally within seconds.

Another service that catches their attention is rapid grocery delivery. Joking about the speed of 10-minute deliveries, they compare the experience with Finland, saying they would still be putting their shoes on by the time the groceries arrived.

The light-hearted comparison highlights how everyday services can feel remarkably different when experienced in another country.

How Did Social Media React?

The video has prompted social media users to share their appreciation for the family's perspective on India. Several commenters welcomed their efforts to highlight positive experiences rather than focusing exclusively on challenges.

One user commented: "Thank you for trying to show the positives and not focusing only on the negatives."

Second user commented: "You just reminded us how lucky we are and still whine about it "

Third user commented: "Thank you for showing the bright side of India."

The reactions reflect how the family's observations have resonated with viewers who appreciate seeing everyday conveniences and developments in India highlighted on social media.

The Findian Family Shares Everyday Life In Mumbai

The Findian Family describes itself as a Finnish family of four discovering a new way of life in Mumbai. Through its social media content, the family shares experiences of adapting to a different country and exploring its everyday routines, services and culture.

Their latest video offers an outsider's perspective on facilities that many people in urban India may take for granted. From UPI payments and food delivery to metro travel and digital service bookings, the list highlights how technology has changed everyday life for many residents.

While the experiences featured in the video reflect the family's observations rather than conditions across every part of India, the discussion has encouraged viewers to appreciate the conveniences available to them and consider how different countries approach everyday services.