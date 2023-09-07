Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Viral video shows man withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI; lauds innovative feature of 'Bharat'

    The article discusses the introduction of a revolutionary UPI ATM for cardless cash withdrawals showcased at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, highlighting its innovative features and positive reception.

    WATCH Viral video shows man withdrawing cash from ATM using UPI; lauds innovative feature of 'Bharat' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has emerged as the fastest-growing payment mode in India, enabling instant money transfers via mobile devices. At the ongoing Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, a groundbreaking UPI ATM, which facilitates cardless cash withdrawals, was introduced for the first time. This innovative solution, dubbed 'India's first UPI ATM,' eliminates the need for physical ATM cards, receiving acclaim from internet users.

    A video circulating on social media features Ravisutanjani, a FinTech influencer, demonstrating the process of withdrawing cash from this UPI ATM. It's worth noting that this unique ATM has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India and powered by NCR Corporation.

    In the video, Ravisutanjani initiates the cardless cash withdrawal by selecting the UPI option displayed on the ATM screen. He then inputs the desired withdrawal amount. Once the amount is confirmed, a QR code appears on the ATM screen. Using the BHIM app, he scans the QR code and enters his UPI PIN to complete the transaction. The cash is dispensed shortly thereafter.

    Sharing the video, Ravisutanjani expressed his excitement, stating, "ATM Cash Withdrawal using UPI Today. I Made a Cash Withdrawal using UPI at Global FinTech Fest in Mumbai. What an Innovative Feature for Bharat." He also mentioned that the UPI ATM will function like a regular ATM and may incur charges beyond the allowed free usage limit. Currently, this feature is supported on the BHIM UPI app, but it will soon be available on other popular apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

    While this technology is not yet publicly deployed, it is being rolled out gradually in phases.

    The response to this innovation has been overwhelmingly positive. One user commented, "An entirely new, but a much-needed innovation! This would be especially beneficial for those who know how to use UPI but not a debit card, especially in rural areas. UPI ATM would make cash withdrawals much easier. Really amazed at how far we've come in financial technologies."

    Another user wrote, "Great innovation, no need to carry physical cards. I am sure they will add this to existing ATM machines too." A third user described it as a "game-changer."

    Recently, UPI achieved a significant milestone by processing over 10 billion transactions in a single month. In August, the total number of UPI transactions reached an all-time high of 10.58 billion. A senior official from the National Payments Corporation of India expressed confidence in the country's potential to handle 100 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions per month.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ASEAN India Summit: PM Modi emphasizes on history, geography, and shared peace beliefs; check details AJR

    ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi emphasizes on history, geography, and shared peace beliefs; check details

    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow rkn

    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit snt

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit

    India name change controversy: UN reacts to 'Bharat' debate amid G20 invitations fiasco; check details AJR

    India name change controversy: UN reacts to 'Bharat' debate amid G20 invitations fiasco; check details

    Kerala: KSEB staff's mass casual leave for trip leads to 16-hour power failure rkn

    Kerala: KSEB staff's mass casual leave for trip leads to 16-hour power failure

    Recent Stories

    ASEAN India Summit: PM Modi emphasizes on history, geography, and shared peace beliefs; check details AJR

    ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi emphasizes on history, geography, and shared peace beliefs; check details

    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow rkn

    Kerala: Countdown begins for Puthuppally; byelection results tomorrow

    Jawan Box Office Day 1 early estimate: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film all set to create history RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 1 early estimate: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film all set to create history

    Jawan star Nayanthara shares pictures of her two 'Krishnas' on Janmashtami ATG

    Jawan star Nayanthara shares pictures of her two 'Krishnas' on Janmashtami

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit snt

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon