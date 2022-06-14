Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral

    A video of an Andhra Pradesh traffic cop beating and kicking a drunk man is going viral, and netizens expressed their displeasure towards the incident.

    Andhra Pradesh traffic cop thrashes drunk man; gets suspended after video goes viral-tgy
    Team Newsable
    Tirupati, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 8:56 PM IST

    There are tons of videos of traffic cops performing their duties and serving the people wholeheartedly. Scorching heat or heavy rainfall, they do their duties responsibly and make our commute easy and hassle-free.

    Now there are also some incidents where they lose their cool. Now such a video of a traffic cop from Andhra Pradesh beating and kicking a drunk man is going viral, and netizens load the comment section with criticism against the cop after seeing the video.

    In the video, a traffic police head constable can be seen hitting an older man who seems to be in an intoxicated condition. The cop beats the older man and even kicks him with his booted leg several times. The incident took place at Annamayya Circle, Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh. Take a look at the video:

    The video was shared by a Twitter user named Giridhar Palla and has gone viral. The video also grabbed much criticism from the netizens and also captured the attention of higher police officials. The police tried to justify the cop’s action initially but later put the traffic cop under suspension.

    Speaking to ANI, Tirupati DSP traffic Katam Raju said that the drunken person was arguing with an Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus driver as the driver was not allowing the drunk man to enter the bus. As the drunk man started becoming a nuisance which led to a disturbance in the smooth traffic flow, the traffic constable who was on duty indulged himself in defusing the issue. However, the situation went out of hand as the drunk man started using filthy language at the traffic constable.

    Tirupati DSP traffic Katam Raju added saying, however, as per the viral video, the traffic cop is seen manhandling the man. As an action against the incident, the traffic cop has been suspended at the moment, and the police are investigating the matter.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
