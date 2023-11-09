Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Spectacular night view of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    As preparations for Diwali and the January 2024 inauguration are in full swing, Ayodhya is getting ready for a vibrant celebration with various religious and cultural programs. The Deepotsav festival will see Ayodhya adorned with lights and decorations, including the illumination of the Ram temple and its surroundings

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    The construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple is nearing its final stages. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust recently shared a set of images that offer a glimpse of the temple's grandeur. These pictures capture the essence of dedication and hard work, with cranes and numerous workers tirelessly giving the temple its finishing touches. The images were taken at night, adding an extra layer of magnificence to the entire site. As the inauguration date of January 2024 draws near, Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations for Diwali, the Festival of Lights. The city is gearing up for a vibrant celebration, and a multitude of religious and cultural programs are planned as part of the festivities.

    During Deepotsav, Ayodhya, the sacred city of Lord Ram, will be transformed into a breathtaking spectacle of lights and decorations. The Ram temple and its surrounding areas under construction will be adorned with colourful flowers and radiant lighting. Special lamps will illuminate the areas where the finishing touches are being applied within the temple. 

    The Janmabhoomi Path and Rampath will also be gracefully adorned with lights, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has confirmed that lamps will be lit within the temple, with special lamps in areas where work is still in progress.

    The construction of the ground floor of the three-story Ram Temple is set to be completed by the end of December. The consecration ceremony, a momentous occasion, is scheduled for January 22, 2024. 

    To make this event even more remarkable, the trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders representing 136 Sanatan traditions to participate in the ceremony. These revered individuals will be distinct from the 10,000 "special guests" who will have the honour of attending the consecration ceremony within the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi.

    The impending completion of the Ram temple is a significant milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape. The upcoming festivities are anticipated to be a grand and joyous celebration, symbolizing a long-awaited realization of a dream held by countless devotees. 

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
