WATCH: Heartwarming farewell celebration for dedicated Mumbai train motorman goes viral

Passengers on a Mumbai local train joyfully celebrate the retirement of a dedicated motorman in a heartwarming viral video, drawing widespread admiration and praise.

In a heartwarming video, passengers on a Mumbai local train came together to bid farewell to a dedicated train motorman in a truly touching manner. The video has since gone viral, depicting passengers joyfully dancing to the rhythm of a dhol as they celebrated the motorman's retirement.

This heartwarming video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Mumbai Railway Users. The caption accompanying the video read, "A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service without a single hitch, this is quite a remarkable achievement."

The post also tagged Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to draw attention to this special moment.

The internet was deeply moved by this kind and heartwarming gesture by the local train passengers, and many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One user on X expressed their admiration, saying, "Love Mumbaikars. A grand farewell. Wow, this is our Mumbai."

Another user remarked, "Celebrating the contributions of ordinary people is a wonderful gesture. This is Mumbai, my dear."

A third user chimed in, saying, "A reason to love the Railways."

"Love Mumbaikars, a grand farewell, Wow, our Mumbai. Compliments," exclaimed the fourth user, clearly touched by the display of affection.

And lastly, one user summed it up beautifully, writing, "This is the perfect way to celebrate your retirement."