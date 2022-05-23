Watch: Son’s wedding dance with mom who can’t walk, will leave you teary-eyed

A video of a mother who was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) dancing with her son at his wedding is making rounds on social media. The video will surely melt your heart and leave you teary-eyed.

There are tons of videos on the internet that can make us laugh as well as bring tears to our eyes. There are numerous videos and clips on the internet that have the potential of melting our hearts and even making us cry. Some of these videos are so powerful that they can put us through an emotional state of mind.

A similar video of a son dancing with his mother on his wedding has been warming the hearts of social media users. It is no uual mother-son dance since the groom’s mother, who is diagnosed with ALS, cannot stand on her two feet. The son holds his mother in his arms while doing a small dance with her. The video has brought tears to the eyes of people and is now viral.

In the video, Zak Poirier can be seen lifting his mother, Kathy Poirier, from the wheelchair with the help of his two brothers. Zak holds his mother in his arms and dances slowly. The duo can be seen shedding tears and dancing slowly to the tune “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. As the duo completed their dance, the guests present at the wedding gave a standing ovation to them while Zak whispered ‘I Love You’ to his mother. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was shared by Zak on his Instagram account. He wrote in his caption that his mother was diagnosed with ALS during his graduation days. Zack added by that despite his mom not being able to stand on her own, she was able to dance with him at his wedding, and such willpower inspires him every day to be humble, kind and selfless.

The video has gathered more than 58K views from the date of being online. The video has left everyone emotional, and netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said that the way Zak looked at her and took her into his arms was one of the most precious moment she had ever seen, while another said the video made him cry. A third user stated that Kathy is blessed to have a son like him, and Zak is very much blessed to have such an amazing, beautiful and strong mother like Kathy.

