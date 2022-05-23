Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Son’s wedding dance with mom who can’t walk, will leave you teary-eyed

    A video of a mother who was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) dancing with her son at his wedding is making rounds on social media. The video will surely melt your heart and leave you teary-eyed.

    Watch Son's wedding dance with mom who can't walk, will leave you teary-eyed-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 23, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    There are tons of videos on the internet that can make us laugh as well as bring tears to our eyes. There are numerous videos and clips on the internet that have the potential of melting our hearts and even making us cry. Some of these videos are so powerful that they can put us through an emotional state of mind.

    A similar video of a son dancing with his mother on his wedding has been warming the hearts of social media users. It is no uual mother-son dance since the groom’s mother, who is diagnosed with ALS, cannot stand on her two feet. The son holds his mother in his arms while doing a small dance with her. The video has brought tears to the eyes of people and is now viral.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: LION BITES OFF ZOOKEEPER'S FINGER AFTER HE STICKS HIS HAND INTO THE CAGE

    In the video, Zak Poirier can be seen lifting his mother, Kathy Poirier, from the wheelchair with the help of his two brothers. Zak holds his mother in his arms and dances slowly. The duo can be seen shedding tears and dancing slowly to the tune “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw. As the duo completed their dance, the guests present at the wedding gave a standing ovation to them while Zak whispered ‘I Love You’ to his mother. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Zak Poirier (@z_poirier)

    The video was shared by Zak on his Instagram account. He wrote in his caption that his mother was diagnosed with ALS during his graduation days. Zack added by that despite his mom not being able to stand on her own, she was able to dance with him at his wedding, and such willpower inspires him every day to be humble, kind and selfless.

    The video has gathered more than 58K views from the date of being online. The video has left everyone emotional, and netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said that the way Zak looked at her and took her into his arms was one of the most precious moment she had ever seen, while another said the video made him cry. A third user stated that Kathy is blessed to have a son like him, and Zak is very much blessed to have such an amazing, beautiful and strong mother like Kathy.

    ALSO READ: Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    ALSO READ: Watch: Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 7:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage-tgy

    Watch: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed - gps

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)-tgy

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    Watch Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens-tgy

    Watch: Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens

    Indonesia tribe has bizarre ritual newly wed couple not allowed to use toilet for 3 days gcw

    Indonesia tribe has bizarre ritual; newly-wed couple not allowed to use toilet for 3 days

    Recent Stories

    football Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother Kylian footsteps snt

    Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Watch Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage-tgy

    Watch: Lion bites off zookeeper's finger after he sticks his hand into the cage

    First war crime sentencing in Ukraine war; Russian soldier gets lifer for killing civilian - adt

    First war crime sentencing in Ukraine war; Russian soldier gets lifer for killing civilian

    Vijay Deverakonda Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured while Kushi filming in Kashmir drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu injured while Kushi’s filming in Kashmir

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon