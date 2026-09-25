Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at critics, citing Moody's and JCR rating upgrades and a 7.8% GDP growth. He reaffirmed the goal of making India the world's leading economy by 2047 and highlighted defence manufacturing growth in UP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the UP International Trade Show 2026, hit back at critics questioning India's economic performance, citing recent upgrades by global rating agencies and sustained GDP growth despite global turbulence. "There are some cynical individuals who attempt to discredit India's GDP figures... Moody's has raised India's growth forecast from 6% to 7%. Japan's leading rating agency, JCR, has upgraded India's sovereign rating from BBB+ to A-, and in the last quarter, India maintained its strong momentum by achieving a growth rate of 7.8%," Shah said.

He added that India had not only sustained but accelerated its growth trajectory despite global challenges, reaffirming the government's long-term target of making India the world's leading economy by its 100th year of independence. "Despite global turmoil, unrest, and numerous hurdles, India has not only sustained its growth rate but accelerated it. I can state with full confidence before the world that we will realise the resolve PM Modi has shared with the people of India, that by August 15, 2047, India will be number one globally across all sectors," he said.

Shah Slams 'Dead Mindset' Critics

Responding sharply to critics who have described India's economy as "dead," Shah said, "Yet, some people perceive this as a 'dead economy.' I tell them: those whose own mindset is 'dead' cannot see vibrancy; all they see around them is lifelessness."

He further said, "Those with a jaundiced view cannot bear to see India's progress. Under PM Modi's leadership, we have signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with many countries... these agreements have exponentially boosted our industries' export potential, and we have sustained our growth despite facing various adversities."

Boost to Defence Manufacturing in UP

Highlighting investments in India's Defence Corridor, Shah said, "Investments for manufacturing defence equipment are flowing into all six nodes of the Defence Corridor - Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, and Kanpur. This has fostered the development of defence products not just in Uttar Pradesh, but across the entire country."

Indigenous Production Highlights Transformation

Citing specific examples of indigenous defence manufacturing, he highlighted Uttar Pradesh as proof of the region's growing role in India's defence production capabilities. Shah said, "Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place. Similarly, the AK-203 assault rifles made in Amethi are giving sleepless nights to Naxalites and terrorists alike." (ANI)