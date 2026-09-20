Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts are receiving rain accompanied by strong winds due to the low-pressure system. Officials warned of strong winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph along the coast for four days starting Monday.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor districts. These areas may receive moderate to heavy rains accompanied by lightning.

Srikakulam district officials cancelled their leaves as a precautionary measure. They appointed senior officers as in-charges for 11 coastal mandals. Teams are keeping drinking water and rice ready at cyclone relief centres. The collectorate has also set up a control room at 08942 240557 to assist people.

Officials have requested fishermen not to venture into the sea until September 25 due to rough conditions. Those already at sea have been asked to return to the coast immediately.