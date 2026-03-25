Wanted Maoist leader Sukru and four others, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh, have surrendered before Odisha Police in Kandhamal. They also laid down five weapons, including an AK-47, as officials welcome them to the mainstream.

One of the most wanted Maoist leader Sukru, along with four others have surrendered and laid down their weapons before the Odisha Police, officials informed on Wednesday.

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Police Confirm Surrender, Urge Others to Follow

ADG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeev Panda said that the Maoists carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh. They have also surrendered five weapons, including one AK-47 gun, one INSAS gun, and one single-shot gun "Sukru has surrendered before the police today, along with 4 other cadres. I welcome them into the mainstream... All the 5 members carry a total bounty of Rs 66 lakhs. They have also surrendered 5 weapons, including one AK-47 gun, one INSAS gun, and one single-shot gun, " he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate naxalism, saying that the police teams will intensify the search and urged the remaining Maoists to surrender, assuring surrender policies. "Now the Maoist number is very limited to single digits, only 8-9 are left in Kandhamal district. In the coming days, we will intensify our anti-Naxal operations) operation so that we get some result by the target date, which is March 31. I appeal to the remaining Maoists to surrender before the police, and I assure them that we will extend all the surrender policies to them," he added.

Confidence High for Clearing District of Naxalism

SP Harisha BC exuded confidence and said that the remaining 8-9 Maoists will surrender soon as they don't have any senior leader now. "The biggest Naxal leader of Kandhamal district, Sukru, has surrendered before the Kandhamal police and along with him, 4 other members have also surrendered. The remaining Naxals will also soon come and surrender before us because they don't have anything remaining... There is no big leader left to surrender. The district will be cleared of Naxalism if the remaining 8-9 leaders surrender," he said.

National Goal to Eradicate Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the government is determined to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year. (ANI)