The CBI arrested notorious criminal Bhola Singh from a Surat hideout. He is accused in a 2014 Kolkata abduction case and is wanted by Bihar Police in 11 other cases of murder, abduction, and possession of illegal arms and explosives.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a notorious criminal from his hideout in Surat, a High Court-referred case pertaining to the abduction of two residents of Kolkata who are missing since July 7, 2014, the agency said in an official statement.

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Details of the Accused

The accused has been identified by the agency as Bhola Singh alias Amit Sharma. The agency stated that besides this case, the accused Bhola Singh is a wanted, criminal in 11 cases registered by Bihar Police pertaining to abduction, attempt to murder, murder and possession of illegal arms and explosives.

The Arrest Operation

"The accused Bhola Singh was absconding since inception of the investigation in 2015 and has been located hiding in Surat using fake identity documents in the name of Amit Sharma. Based on the identification of hideout, the accused Bhola Singh has been arrested today by the CBI from his hideout in Surat after a concerted operation," the agency said.

Next Legal Steps

The accused Bhola Singh is being produced before the local court at Surat on Monday for obtaining his transit remand to Kolkata, the agency said. He would be produced before the competent court at Kolkata tomorrow for obtaining police remand for custodial interrogation, the CBI added. (ANI)