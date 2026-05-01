Congress MP Karti Chidambaram reacted to exit polls, calling the media a 'cottage industry' and urging a wait for actual results on May 4. He expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu.

Karti Chidambaram on Exit Polls

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, reacting to exit poll predictions, said the actual result will be known only after counting and urged everyone to wait for two more days. Karti alleged that the visual and print media was functioning as 'cottage industry' and said that they have turned exit polls into a continuous, business-like exercise rather than a one-time survey, adding that people have already voted and their decision is final, which will be reflected in the counting across 75,000 booths.

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"Visual media and print media has become a cottage industry... earlier exit polls were based on assumptions, but now this is being run throughout the day on channels and has become a business. People have voted, and their decision is final. On Monday, what is polled in 75,000 booths is the decision of the people," he said.

The Congress MP added that the DMK led alliance was confident of returing to power in the state and the final outcome would be known on May 4. "Every political party, every alliance and every candidate is confident. I have never met a political party or alliance that is not confident. Everybody is confident while facing elections, so let's see what happens on Monday," he said.

On TVK's impact, he said it is too early to comment, and such discussions can be taken up after the results, adding, "Why talk about speculation now?"

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Predictions

Several exit polls predicted that the alliance led by the ruling DMK will return to power in the state.

People Pulse projected 125-145 seats for the DMK-led alliance and AIADMK-led alliance, which includes the BJP, getting 65-80 seats. It projected Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) getting two to six seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies will get 122-132 seats and AIADMK and allies 80-100 seats. It said TVK would get 0-6 assembly seats.

The exit poll by P-MARQ projected 125-145 seats for DMK-led alliance, 60-70 seats for AIADMK-led alliance and one to six seats for TVK.

However, the Axis My India exit poll projected that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) would get 98-120 seats in its debut election, DMK-led alliance 92-100 seats and the five-party alliance led by BJP getting 22-32 seats.

The election results would be declared on May 4 (ANI)